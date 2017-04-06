VMware is announcing the End of Availability (EOA) of vSphere Data Protection (VDP), the backup program integrated with vSphere suite and included with the Essential Plus license.

VMware vSphere 6.5 is the last release to include vSphere Data Protection and future vSphere releases will no longer include this product. VMware will focusing its investments on vSphere Storage APIs – Data Protection to further strengthen the vSphere backup partner ecosystem that provides better 3rd part native backup products. For sure it’s a great sign for the backup ecosystem.

VMware supports a wide ecosystem of backup solutions that integrate with vSphere and vCenter using vSphere Storage APIs – Data Protection framework. You can use any data protection products that are based on this framework.

All existing vSphere Data Protection installations with active Support and Subscription (SnS) will continue to be supported until their End of General Support (EOGS) date. The EOGS dates for vSphere Data Protection are published on the VMware Lifecycle Product Matrix under the dates listed for different versions. After the EOA date, you can continue using your existing installations until your EOGS dates.

For VDP customers one migration possibility is going to Amavar: Dell EMC is offering you a complimentary migration to the more robust and scalable Dell EMC Avamar Virtual Edition. VMware vSphere Data Protection is already based on Dell EMC Avamar Virtual Edition, a key solution for protecting and recovering workloads across the SDDC. To learn more about this offer please go to the Dell EMC website.

For more information read the FAQ document.