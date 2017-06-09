Time Slot Presentation Topic ROOM 1 Presentation Topic ROOM 2

10.00 – 10.40 Plan, Test, Implement – Performance Engineer vGPU VDI.



Emily Apsey , Emily is a Senior Performance Engineer at Nvidia. She gained specialization in the field of Performance Engineering in 2009 while working as a Product Engineer at Esri. Emily became actively involved in understanding the performance and scalability of ArcGIS Pro in the virtualized environment. Emily primarily focused on the use of GPU’s in the virtualized environments and was actively involved in VMWare’s vGPU beta program. As part of the Nvidia Performance Engineering team, Emily specializes her work in software performance and Nvidia GRID technologies. Her primary responsibilities include working with ISV’s and the creation of GRID Application Guides. NetScaler goes cloud – Part II. News about cloud-based NetScaler on Azure and AWS. In my session, I’ll talk about the news in cloud-based NetScaler deployments. You’ll see some Load Testing on cloud-based NetScaler and learn about scalability of NetScaler on Azure and AWS.

Carsten Bruns , Carsten started his career in IT about 13 years ago. He currently works as an IT Architect with Sepago, a German company which specializes in Citrix and Mircosoft technology. He has extensive work experience in Citrix technologies and has more than 10 years of experience in the Virtualization field. His main focus is NetScaler, XenMobile, XenApp and XenDesktop. He is also an experienced Microsoft technologies specialist. In 2016 Carsten has also become one of Citrix Technology Advocates.

Twitter : @carstenbruns

Website: https://www.sepago.de/carstenbr

10.40 – 10.50 Break Break Break Break

10.50 – 11.30 Securing Windows desktops – why it’s our problem! Jorrit talks through “the basics” of securing a Windows desktop to help reduce the risk of ransomware attack and improve image management. Ransomware attacks are up 300%. Whilst deploying Virtualised desktops can help keep apps and data in the datacentre, the responsibility of protecting the users from such attacks are no longer the job of the InfoSec guys. Securing users and desktops is fast becoming the responsibility of the End user computing / Windows engineering teams. Jorrit Van Eijk – Senior Pre Sales consultant Community Session: VDILikeaPro the State of VDI . They’ve done it again, the VDI Like a Pro team has launched their almost annual State of VDI survey. Thousands of industry peers have been asked to participate in the biggest (and most badass ;)) VDI and Server Based computing survey known to men and even better, a lot of those have already filled and returned their results.

In this sneak peek session, we want to update you (as one of the first) on how the rest of the world of using their VDI environment, what are the latest trends everybody’s working on and how does that compare to the surveys we have done in 2015, 2014 and 2013 (Formerly TeamVRC). The goal of the survey is to share insights about usage, configuration and trends in the industry. Mark Plettenberg is product manager at Login VSI and has played a critical role in the development and growth of Login VSI. Sharing his views on End User Computing around the world as speaker, on tradeshows, in workshops or at customer sites, Mark is not just interested in performance of IT systems but loves to fix and improve things on his 100 years old house or drive his motorcycle trough the rural areas of the Netherlands.

Twitter : @markplettenberg

11.30 – 11.40 Break Break Break Break

11.40 – 12.20 Deploy and Manage XenApp with SCCM – Take It Or Leave it.

Sinisa Sokolic, Sinisa has over 17 years of experience in EUC solutions. He is CTO of a company called RIS Consulting GmbH located in Cologne in Germany. He has worked as Solutions Architect for large enterprise customers in Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop environments..

Twitter : @sinisasokolic

Website : http://www.sinisasokolic.com Be more secure with Server 2016 in your Enterprise.

Adnan Hendricks , Adnan is CEO at Microspecialist Consulting. Adnan is an International Consultant, Microsoft MVP ,MCT (Regional Lead) and a member of the Microsoft Windows Technical Experts Program (previously STEP). Implementing core solutions with focus on Cloud Infrastructure, Virtual Infrastructure solutions, System Center ,Windows, Deployment & Virtualization and User Workspace. As an international speaker & trainer he often spends his time assisting,teaching and speaking at IT community events.Follow him on

Twitter @Microspecialist

Website : https://microspecialist.wordpress.com

12.20 – 12.30 Break Break Break Break

12.30 – 13.00 How Websites Steal Your Machine’s Resources – Browser Performance Analyzed . Browsers have come a long way. What started as simple applications for the display of text and the odd image has turned into a platform for web apps. One could say browsers have become operating systems in their own right. The average end user easily juggles a few dozen browser tabs without blinking an eye. This corresponds to an equally large number of web apps running concurrently – on your machines, consuming your machines’ resources! High time we take a good look at how browsers utilize system resources, how different browsers stack up against each other and whether adding a GPU helps reduce overall load. In this session you will learn: – How and why browsers significantly impact performance

– Which browsers are best for user density

– What can be done to reduce browser resource footprint Helge Klein is an independent consultant and developer. As a consultant, he has worked in Windows and Citrix projects for various larger German corporations. As a developer, he architected sepago’s user profile management product sepagoPROFILE whose successor is now available as Citrix Profile Management. In 2009 Helge received the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) Award, in 2011 he was nominated a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP). Helge’s professional interests are focused on Microsoft server technologies, various Citrix products and programming in several languages. He publishes his knowledge in English in his blog, and he can also be found on Twitter as @HelgeKlein. Helge has delivered sessions on many occasions, for example, at Citrix TechEdge Munich 2009, ice Lingen (2009 and 2011), PubForum (2010 and 2011), Microsoft TechDay Online 2010, Citrix Synergy 2011, and several Geek Speak events. He is the author of SetACL, a powerful open source tool for managing Windows permissions from the command line or from scripts and programs, that has been downloaded more than 500,000 times. SetACL’s modern cousin SetACL Studio comes with an intuitive graphical user interface and is available for a small fee. Helge lives in Cologne, Germany.

Twitter : @HelgeKlein

Website : https://helgeklein.com Anatomy of how a company got hacked – part DEUX . Security is a current topic (that should be) on everyone’s agenda: your systems, data, identity and IPO are at risk! In order to understand how to protect yourself against hackers you need to understand how hackers think and how they operate.

In this session Geert Braakhekke and Remko Weijnen will present the analysis of a fictional attack against a car company where hackers managed to capture credentials, bypass multifactor authentication and hack one of the company’s products. Hackers used interesting technology such as a USB device that emulates a keyboard, GPU technology to crack hashes and smartcard emulators. Emphasis in the session will be to live demo the technologies used rather than Powerpoint them. Remko Weijnen is a Solutions Architect for Atlantis Computing with 19 years of experience in the IT industry. In the last 12 years he has become a true specialist in End User Computing, Application and Desktop Delivery. With his developer background Remko has a unique knowledge of windows and application internals that he uses to get applications to work well in virtual environments without sacrificing security. Remko shares this unique knowledge thru his well-known blog, presentations at community events such as E2EVC (previously PubForum), the Dutch Citrix User Group and international Citrix User Groups. On his website, Remko publishes a lot of VDI/SBC and virtualization related freeware, tools and scripts that assist consultants and administrators. Remko is also co-founder and steering group member of the Dutch Citrix User Group.

Twitter : @RemkoWeijnen Geert Braakhekke. Geert is a Senior Consultant and Solution Architect for 4realIT Solutions and SCWS b.v. in The Netherlands. He has been working in IT since 1995. Designing clouds, remote and security solutions are his main interests these days.

Twitter: @Easi123

13.00 – 13.40 LUNCH LUNCH LUNCH LUNCH

13.40 – 14.20 Hands-on AutoIT Scripting for VDI Testing and UI Automation . Short introduction into AutoIT scripting and demonstration of selected sample scripts used for UI automation and collecting telemetry data. Dr. Benny Tritsch is a solution architect, market analyst, community leader, author and founder of DrTritsch.com. He is a Subject Matter Expert in IT virtualization, workspace analytics, Cloud technologies, enterprise mobility, graphics remoting and remote end user experience benchmarking. In his role as a principal consultant and technical evangelist he works with customers and partners across Europe and North America.

Over the last decade Benny was awarded as a Microsoft Regional Director, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Citrix Technology Professional (CTP), VMware vExpert & EUC Champion and NVIDIA GRID Community Advisor Program (NGCA).

Website: http://drtritsch.com

Twitter: @drtritsch

MASTER CLASS: VMware Horizon Masterclass – Deliver Virtual Desktops and Apps Easily and Effectively

Sebastian Brand , Sebastian started his career 18 years ago at the first German Citrix Partner as a Citrix and Security Consultant when Citrix was a one product company with a product called WinFrame. During his years as a consultant he did a lot of VDI and RDSH as well as a lot of Firewall and Content Scanning projects. Sebastian has a number of accreditations including CCIA and MCSE. Sebastian joned VMware in 2014 and is currently responsible for the VMware Global Accounts in Germany. In his free time he plays tennis, watches football and he loves long and intensive discussions with valuable results.

Twitter : @Sebastian_Brand Barak Nissim joined VMware in 2012 as a Regional Systems Engineer, responsible for leading virtual teams across Israel, Turkey and Greece. He played a pivotal role in driving sales across the business mobility part of the business and introducing key stakeholders to VMware’s solutions and product roadmaps. Before joining the company, Barak worked at Glasshouse Tech as a Service Director, specialising in virtualization solutions.

Now, part of the EMEA Practice for Business Mobility Sales Engineering at VMware. In this role, Barak is responsible for sharing feedback from the field directly with the R&D team

supporting sales teams across the region and aligning himself with VMware’s channel partners, Barak encourages them to become evangelists for VMware’s solutions and services across EUC.

Alongside his 15 years’ IT, cloud and mobile experience, Barak prepares training materials and provides subject area development sessions for the system engineers at VMware. He holds a B.A in Business Management from the College of Management and an M.A in Legal Studies from the Bar-Ilan University.

14.20 – 14.35 Break Break Break Break

14.35 – 15.15 How to survive daily madness? Use and organize tons of PowerShell scripts? Do you know that…? Lots of projects running parallel using total different technologies like Azure, AWS, Vmware, Hyper-V, Citrix, RDS.

You are the only lucky BOFH who has an rough idea what’s going on and (of course)

what to do if hell breaks loose? You have tons of PowerShell scripts with a lot of magic happening, but no one else can use them? Welcome to my world! That´s why we created OneGlass. Find a home for your magic stuff and make it easy to use.



Christian Troll , Christian is a Senior Enterprise Consultant and Solution Architect for MoveIT GmbH in Munich. One of the first Consultants for NetSupport (1998 now Frontrange) developing Enterprise Solutions with Enteo Netinstall. He works in server based computing, terminal services and virtualization since 1999. Christian is a member of the Microsoft Infrastructure Inner Circle. Since 17 years he designs and develop fully automated server and client installation, configuration and management solutions. Special interests are automating everything that is possible on any system to avoid any manual installation or configuration.

Twitter : @TrollChristian MASTER CLASS CONTINUES: VMware Horizon Masterclass – Deliver Virtual Desktops and Apps Easily and Effectively Sebastian Brand , Sebastian started his career 18 years ago at the first German Citrix Partner as a Citrix and Security Consultant when Citrix was a one product company with a product called WinFrame. During his years as a consultant he did a lot of VDI and RDSH as well as a lot of Firewall and Content Scanning projects. Sebastian has a number of accreditations including CCIA and MCSE. Sebastian joned VMware in 2014 and is currently responsible for the VMware Global Accounts in Germany. In his free time he plays tennis, watches football and he loves long and intensive discussions with valuable results.

Twitter : @Sebastian_Brand Barak Nissim joined VMware in 2012 as a Regional Systems Engineer, responsible for leading virtual teams across Israel, Turkey and Greece. He played a pivotal role in driving sales across the business mobility part of the business and introducing key stakeholders to VMware’s solutions and product roadmaps. Before joining the company, Barak worked at Glasshouse Tech as a Service Director, specialising in virtualization solutions.

Now, part of the EMEA Practice for Business Mobility Sales Engineering at VMware. In this role, Barak is responsible for sharing feedback from the field directly with the R&D team

supporting sales teams across the region and aligning himself with VMware’s channel partners, Barak encourages them to become evangelists for VMware’s solutions and services across EUC.

Alongside his 15 years’ IT, cloud and mobile experience, Barak prepares training materials and provides subject area development sessions for the system engineers at VMware. He holds a B.A in Business Management from the College of Management and an M.A in Legal Studies from the Bar-Ilan University.

15.15 – 15.30 Break Break Break Break

15.30 – 16.15 VMware Horizon 7.1 – whats new? Shawn Bass is a recognized expert in the End User Computing industry. With more than 20 years of consulting experience, he has worked with all facets of End User Computing (Terminal Services, Virtual Desktops, Application Virtualization and Enterprise Mobility Management) since the very beginning of these technologies. Shawn joined VMware in September 2014 to help lead and define a long-term strategy for VMware’s End User Computing products and works closely with the product team in implementing the strategy in the years to come. He is currently serving as CTO of End-User Computing.

Website : http://shawnbass.com

Twitter : @shawnbass What goes on in virtual desktops? When planning and administering virtualized workloads, many assumptions are made on the work style and activity patterns of users. In this session, we’ll take a look at actual real-world numbers gathered from millions of virtualized workloads around the globe. This global dataset reveals some interesting insights regarding the popularity of different applications, their resource consumption, user work patterns, user experience and other findings that should be of interest to us EUC geeks. Free nifty charts, puzzling findings and nerdy stats for all attendees!



Eugene Kalayev in the VP of Product Management for ControlUp, responsible for planning the product’s technological vision and translating it into concrete R&D activities. His areas of expertise include virtualization, cloud computing, Windows Server, PowerShell, VDI. Eugene has extensive experience in training IT professionals, and holds various industry certifications from Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, and the Scrum Alliance, as well as a Master’s degree in Social and Organizational Psychology. Gadi Feldman is an avid hummus lover, addicted to memes and have a weird crush on Britney Spears. On his spare time he’s geeking around various technology areas like EUC (touched too many XenApp and XenDesktop versions and deployments), servers, containers (and their orchestration) and cloud. But most importantly, making monitoring great again.

16.15 – 16.25 Break Break Break Break

16.25 – 17.05 CIP Framework :

This session will cover the materials / projects needed to enable your continuous improvement plan for your customers.

This topic is based on my experience of those implementations on large customers deployments with virtualization teams spread over the world.

Jorge Luis is a professional consultant, with full Citrix CCE-V, CCP-N, CCP-M accreditation and Microsoft MCITP Enterprise Administrator , currently specializing in the technical architect design and implementation of Virtualization, Delivery Datacenter, Cloud Computing, Active Directory, Citrix farms, and Client/Server O/S management throughout the enterprise.

I’ve started working on IT 20 years ago sealing hardware PC and managing first one big factory in France (1500 PC / month).

After hardware he decided to focus his attention on software and signed his first contract in 1999 Winframe 3.51 with Sun OS. He has implemented all the major CAC 40 Farms all over France and cover the most important IT’s. His last deployment involved 5000 VDI with 400 TB of NAS and 100 Hypervisors. He also has been Involved in multiple large projects with over 250000 Users, to transform standard IT to Dynamic IT with Microsoft, Citrix & VmWare deployments consolidation.

Website : http://www.igspro.com

Twitter : @NeoCrazydady Infrastucture testing with Pester for fun and profit. Pester is considered so important that it’s probably the first open source code distributed with windows from Microsoft. Originally made to unit test PowerShell code, it’s now being used to test infrastructure. This session will show you what Pester is and how you can use it to never encounter the same issue twice.

Jim Moyle has been an infrastructure technologist with almost two decades of passionate involvement in the IT industry. Over the last decade he has been a specialist in the Server Based Computing, application and desktop delivery sector. He has worked with many blue chip companies around the UK including being involved in the architecture and delivery of some of the largest Citrix farms in Europe. As the Lead solution Architect for Atlantis Computing in EMEA he is responsible for the design and execution of many world class projects for this Citrix Platinum partner. He also enjoys speaking at various industry events such as BriForum, E2E and Citrix Synergy

Twitter : @jimmoyle

Website : LINK

17.05 – 17.15 Break Break Break Break

17.15 – 17.55 PowerShell automation with CensorNet MFA (formerly SMS PASSCODE) and other cool new stuff. Automation of CensorNet MFA (formerly SMS PASSCODE) with SMS PASSCODE PowerShell. See what CensorNet MFA is and learn about the new features, along with why hackers love when you think Passwords are enough. Gunnar Hermansen, Gunnar is a Tech Guy at Censor.net, he has worked within the IT Industry for more than 20 years. He has several certifications and is speaking at technical conferences every now and then. On a daily basis, he works with technical support and troubleshooting for reseller- and distributor consultants, setting up SMS PASSCODE in various environments. Typically, but not limited, to Microsoft NPS (radius), TMG, IIS, Citrix XenApp, Netscaler, Cisco, Juniper, Barracuda, and other firewalls, as well as hypervisors like VMware View, HyperV and XenServer, Moxa and Microsoft Credential provider. Besides this, Gunnar writes tech docs & whitepapers.

Twitter: @Gundaris Design a highly available XenApp 7.x environment. The pitfalls to avoid when you are designing a highly available XenApp 7.x environment. I’ll also cover the benefits of the last versions in this session. From the Storefront Configuration to the Delivery Groups, I’ll try to be as complete as possible.

Samuel Legrand. Samuel is the owner and IT consultant at LegSam Consulting a French consulting company specialising in Microsoft and Citrix infrastructures.

He spend his time designing, implementing and maintaining Citrix solutions for his customers (from 10 to 40000 CCUs) with the following guideline “Keep it F**king simple”!

He often shares his technical adventures during during different community events, including E2EVC. He loves to learn from other people and loves to teach himself (as a trainer at Exia-Cesi, a French group specialized in training and higher education, Citrix Subject Matter Expert)

Twitter : @legsam59

Website : http://www.tech-addict.fr

20.00 – 0.00 Networking beers!

What’s new in XenApp/XenDesktop post 7.6 LTRS and is it worth to upgrade today? Discussion on what new features the new CR bring to the table. We will take a look at the most important ones & talk about the migration from 6.5 to 7.14 etc. Alex Cooper . Alex specialisation is management, virtualisation and infrastracture consultancy all over the world. His knowledge and experiences had made many small, medium and very large virtualization projects a success. He is certified trainer for Citrix and Microsoft Products. Alex ofter attend different virtualization conferences held by Microsoft and Citrix all over the world and present his experiences with different virtualization vendors – as presenter or “Ask the Expert”

Twitter : @E2EVC

Website : http://www.e2evc.com/home