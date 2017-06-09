E2EVC Virtualization Conference is an independent, non-commercial, virtualization community event build from experts to experts. Started in 2003 with just 4 people and after 23 very successful events grown to awell-recognized event with over 140 attendees.
Next European E2EVC event will be at Prague during June 9-11, 2017, Friday 10.00 to Sunday 14.00. The event Hotel will be “Hotel Olšanka” www.hotelolsanka.cz Táboritská 1000/23, 130 00 Praha 3, Czech Republic.
The event agenda is quite complete:
Friday June 9, 2017
|Time Slot
|Presentation Topic
|Short Presenter Bio
|10.00 – 10.30
|Welcome note by the Organizer
|
Alex Cooper. Alex specialisation is management, virtualisation and infrastracture consultancy all over the world. His knowledge and experiences had made many small, medium and very large virtualization projects a success. He is certified trainer for Citrix and Microsoft Products. Alex ofter attend different virtualization conferences held by Microsoft and Citrix all over the world and present his experiences with different virtualization vendors – as presenter or "Ask the Expert"
Twitter: @E2EVC
Website: http://www.e2evc.com/home
Twitter: @E2EVC
Website: http://www.e2evc.com/home
|10.30 – 11.10
|ControlUp – all things new and cool for virtualization geeks! In this traditional opening session, Yoni and Eugene will show all the new awesomeness the ControlUp crew has come up with in 2016, and there’s a lot to show. ControlUp Real-Time just got better with enhanced support for additional platforms and deeper UX monitoring, and ControlUp Insights is alive and kicking with more reports. Besides, there will be a couple of exciting product announcements and the usual geek fun to get this E2EVC started off on the right foot!
|
Eugene Kalayev in the VP of Product Management for ControlUp, responsible for planning the product’s technological vision and translating it into concrete R&D activities. His areas of expertise include virtualization, cloud computing, Windows Server, PowerShell, VDI. Eugene has extensive experience in training IT professionals, and holds various industry certifications from Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, and the Scrum Alliance, as well as a Master’s degree in Social and Organizational Psychology.
Gadi Feldman is an avid hummus lover, addicted to memes and have a weird crush on Britney Spears. On his spare time he’s geeking around various technology areas like EUC (touched too many XenApp and XenDesktop versions and deployments), servers, containers (and their orchestration) and cloud. But most importantly, making monitoring great again.
|11.10 – 11.20
|Break
|11.20 – 11.55
|Windows Desktop Wired for IoT.
Demonstration of IoT enabled Windows Desktop:
|
Alex Cooper. Alex specialisation is management, virtualisation and infrastracture consultancy all over the world. His knowledge and experiences had made many small, medium and very large virtualization projects a success. He is certified trainer for Citrix and Microsoft Products. Alex ofter attend different virtualization conferences held by Microsoft and Citrix all over the world and present his experiences with different virtualization vendors – as presenter or “Ask the Expert”
Twitter: @E2EVC
Website: http://www.e2evc.com/home
Remote Session by Alex Danilychev, PhD and
|11.55 – 12.05
|Break
|Break
|12.05 – 12.45
|Modern IT Management with Microsoft Operations Management Suite
Everyone is talking about Microsoft Operations Management Suite (OMS). But what is Operations Management Suite exactly? Get an overview of the most important elements and functionality of Microsoft OMS and learn how your IT organization can benefit from using this new kid on the block at Microsoft. We will talk about what OMS is and what functionality it brings to your data center and will discuss some OMS solutions in detail including a bunch of demos.
|
Stefan Roth, Stefan works at itnetX AG, a consulting and engineering company located in Switzerland. Stefan is focused on Microsoft Technologies, especially Microsoft Cloud Solutions based Microsoft System Center,Azure and Service Management Automation. He’s also a passionate about PowerShell and interested in software development.
Stefan Roth was awarded by Microsoft with the Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) Award for his expertise in Cloud and Datacenter Management. He works closely with Microsoft and partners to promote Microsoft Technology as speaker for Microsoft and other Technical events such as System Center Universe and E2EVC.
Twitter: @stefanroth_net
Stefan Johner, Stefan works at itnetX AG, a consulting and engineering company located in Bern/Switzerland. Stefan is mainly focused on Microsoft Cloud and System Center technologies especially Self-Service and Automation of Business and IT processes with System Center Service Manager and PowerShell.
|12.45 – 13.30
|LUNCH
|LUNCH
|13.30 – 14.00
|VDILikeaPro Smackdown and Update – it’s a Smackdate! New OS releases and DaaS offerings mean new #VDILikeAPro reports! The VDI Like a Pro Labs have been hard at work testing OS performance for VDI and tuning them for optimal user experience. In this session, we’ll present our benchmark results for the latest OS releases and the optimized results using the latest #VDILikeaPro tuning templates. We’ve also pointed our UX measurement tools at the cloud, and will share some of our benchmark results for the DaaS Solutions from Azure and Amazon Workspaces. VDI Like a Pro Labs: We find the best VDI performance tuning techniques so you don’t have to!
|
Mark Plettenberg is product manager at Login VSI and has played a critical role in the development and growth of Login VSI. Sharing his views on End User Computing around the world as speaker, on tradeshows, in workshops or at customer sites, Mark is not just interested in performance of IT systems but loves to fix and improve things on his 100 years old house or drive his motorcycle trough the rural areas of the Netherlands.
Website: https://www.loginvsi.com/products/login-vsi
Twitter: @markplettenberg
|14.00 – 14.10
|Break
|Break
|14.10 – 14.40
|On-Prem and Public Cloud Availability Your Way! Are looking to find out more about avoiding downtime and data loss quickly and easily for Windows-based physical or public cloud workloads? How can you bring more Availability to these workloads?
Join this DEMO-based session and learn how to:
– Protect your physical and cloud-based servers and workstations
– Protect your disks, files, and application Items!
– Get your Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows backups to the cloud through the Veeam-powered service provider of your choice
– Instantly recover your Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows backups to Microsoft Hyper-V
– Directly restore Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows backups to Microsoft Azure
– Meet RPOs and reduce the risk of data loss for desktops, laptops and tablets outside of the corporate network
|
Clint Wyckoff is a Senior Technical Evangelist at Veeam with a focus on all things Microsoft. He is an avid technologist and virtualization fanatic with more than a decade of enterprise data center architecture experience. Clint is an energetic and engaging speaker and places a large emphasis on solving the real-world challenges IT professionals face. Additionally, he is a 2x Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP) for Cloud and Datacenter Management, a VMware vExpert for 2015, 2016 & 2017, a Cisco Champion and inaugural MODE charter member. Clint is also a Veeam Certified Engineer (VCME) and Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP). You can follow Clint on
Twitter: @ClintWyckoff or @Veeam
|14.40 – 14.50
|Break
|Break
|14.50 – 15.20
|
NVIDIA GRID: A Technical Conversation with Insider.
|
Jared Cowart is the Technical Product Manager for the NVIDIA GRID software solution. Prior to this role, Jared spent 4 years as a Sr. Solution Architect for Grid and helped launch the solution. Jared has spent 15+ years working for either Citrix Systems, VARs, or customers deploying and designing EUC solutions. Jared recently has been asked to manage NGCA (Nvidia Grid Community Advisors) NVIDIA’s Version of CTP, MVP, vExpert Advisory Program.
Twitter: @XenJCC
|15.20 – 15.35
|Break
|Break
|15.35 – 16.10
|What’s New in the latest Parallels Remote Application Server.
|Ian Sant is a Senior Lead Developer at Parallels, where he has aided the development of Parallels Remote Application Server for the past decade, helping create several of the core components of this application and desktop virtualization solution, including the Parallels RAS broker. Most recently, he has been focusing on creating a PowerShell API for RAS with the aim of facilitating third party support for the technology. With over 17 years of experience in virtualization, Ian’s knowledge and experience have brought several virtualization projects to life, and he has also helped solve problems on live environments. As one of the foremost experts on Parallels RAS, he has delivered several sessions on the solution, including at PubForum in 2007.
|16.10 – 16.20
|Break
|Break
|16.20 – 17.00
|My Top 10 List of Remote End-User Experience Benchmarking Tools. Benny’s favorite (free) tools for benchmarking, monitoring, analysis and UI automation when testing and reviewing VDI and remote desktop environments.
|
Dr. Benny Tritsch is a solution architect, market analyst, community leader, author and founder of DrTritsch.com. He is a Subject Matter Expert in IT virtualization, workspace analytics, Cloud technologies, enterprise mobility, graphics remoting and remote end user experience benchmarking. In his role as a principal consultant and technical evangelist he works with customers and partners across Europe and North America.
Over the last decade Benny was awarded as a Microsoft Regional Director, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Citrix Technology Professional (CTP), VMware vExpert & EUC Champion and NVIDIA GRID Community Advisor Program (NGCA).
Website: http://drtritsch.com
Twitter: @drtritsch
|17.00 – 17.10
|Break
|Break
|17.10 – 17.40
|How to impress your customers in a few easy steps. In end-user computing the ingredient missing most often is visibility. Before you can even start to improve user experience you need to know where you stand. Are logons slow, applications performing badly, users complaining about crashes and delays? uberAgent is the perfect tool to answer those and many other questions. Based on a Splunk backend it combines quick and easy installation with high-quality metrics and a super-small footprint. In this session we demonstrate how to use the free consultant edition of uberAgent to quickly identify problems your customer did not even know existed. With uberAgent you know if logons are slow, storage is crappy or RAM is scarce. Geek entertainment guaranteed!
|
Helge Klein is an independent consultant and developer. As a consultant, he has worked in Windows and Citrix projects for various larger German corporations. As a developer, he architected sepago’s user profile management product sepagoPROFILE whose successor is now available as Citrix Profile Management. In 2009 Helge received the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) Award, in 2011 he was nominated a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP). Helge’s professional interests are focused on Microsoft server technologies, various Citrix products and programming in several languages. He publishes his knowledge in English in his blog, and he can also be found on Twitter as @HelgeKlein. Helge has delivered sessions on many occasions, for example, at Citrix TechEdge Munich 2009, ice Lingen (2009 and 2011), PubForum (2010 and 2011), Microsoft TechDay Online 2010, Citrix Synergy 2011, and several Geek Speak events. He is the author of SetACL, a powerful open source tool for managing Windows permissions from the command line or from scripts and programs, that has been downloaded more than 500,000 times. SetACL’s modern cousin SetACL Studio comes with an intuitive graphical user interface and is available for a small fee. Helge lives in Cologne, Germany.
Twitter: @HelgeKlein
Website: https://helgeklein.com
|17.40 – 17.50
|Break
|Break
|17.50 – 18.20
|Making web data and cookies manageable once and for all. Web data has long gone unmanaged with websites storing unknown data on systems. Historically this consisted of small files that were easily manipulated. With the introduction of the webcache file roaming web data is difficult and expensive. Security is of prime concern with the web being the primary source of malware. WebCache Manager addresses these issues, reducing the size of the webcache and deleting all unnecessary data from systems.
|
Liza Nolan works at Avanite, a Software company based in the UK. Liza was only introduced to IT virtualization late 2016 and is responsible for account management as well as the marketing of the business by analyzing trends and changes in the world of end-user computing.
|18.30 – 22.00
|NETWORKING NIGHT OUT with fine Czech beer and Food!
Further information on this will be announced at the intro session.
|HoloYolo. Learn more about HoloLens, the device and VR and AR in Windows Mixed Reality.
|
Thomas Maurer works as a Cloud Architect at itnetX AG, a consulting and engineering company located in Switzerland, which has been awarded by Microsoft as “Microsoft Datacenter Partner of the Year for the past four years. Thomas is focused on Microsoft Technologies, especially Microsoft Cloud Platform based Microsoft System Center, Microsoft Virtualization and Microsoft Azure. This includes Microsoft Hyper-V, Windows Server, Storage, Networking, System Center and Azure Stack. In 2012 Thomas Maurer was awarded the first time by Microsoft with the Microsoft MVP (Most Valuable Professional) Award for his expertise in Virtual Machine (Hyper-V). And in 2014 Thomas was awarded the first time by Cisco with the Cisco Champion Award. Thomas works closely with Microsoft and partners to promote Microsoft Technology as speaker for Microsoft and other Technical events.
Twitter: @ThomasMaurer
Website: http://www.thomasmaurer.ch
|Whats new from Citrix Synergy 2017 – Citrix CTP’s panel view. Citrix CTP’s will take a look at what is new from Citrix Synergy – the newly announced feature that they like, like less or dont like at all. Led by a non CTP.
Led by Citrix CTP Alex Cooper
|Session by Citrix CTP’s on what’s new has been announced at Citrix Synergy 2017 in Orlando. Details will be announced soon.
Citrix CTP Panel:
Saturday June 10, 2017
|Time Slot
|Presentation Topic
|ROOM 1
|Presentation Topic
|ROOM 2
|10.00 – 10.40
|Plan, Test, Implement – Performance Engineer vGPU VDI.
|
Emily Apsey, Emily is a Senior Performance Engineer at Nvidia. She gained specialization in the field of Performance Engineering in 2009 while working as a Product Engineer at Esri. Emily became actively involved in understanding the performance and scalability of ArcGIS Pro in the virtualized environment. Emily primarily focused on the use of GPU’s in the virtualized environments and was actively involved in VMWare’s vGPU beta program. As part of the Nvidia Performance Engineering team, Emily specializes her work in software performance and Nvidia GRID technologies. Her primary responsibilities include working with ISV’s and the creation of GRID Application Guides.
|NetScaler goes cloud – Part II. News about cloud-based NetScaler on Azure and AWS. In my session, I’ll talk about the news in cloud-based NetScaler deployments. You’ll see some Load Testing on cloud-based NetScaler and learn about scalability of NetScaler on Azure and AWS.
|
Carsten Bruns, Carsten started his career in IT about 13 years ago. He currently works as an IT Architect with Sepago, a German company which specializes in Citrix and Mircosoft technology. He has extensive work experience in Citrix technologies and has more than 10 years of experience in the Virtualization field. His main focus is NetScaler, XenMobile, XenApp and XenDesktop. He is also an experienced Microsoft technologies specialist. In 2016 Carsten has also become one of Citrix Technology Advocates.
Twitter: @carstenbruns
Website: https://www.sepago.de/carstenbr
|10.40 – 10.50
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|10.50 – 11.30
|
Securing Windows desktops – why it’s our problem! Jorrit talks through “the basics” of securing a Windows desktop to help reduce the risk of ransomware attack and improve image management. Ransomware attacks are up 300%. Whilst deploying Virtualised desktops can help keep apps and data in the datacentre, the responsibility of protecting the users from such attacks are no longer the job of the InfoSec guys. Securing users and desktops is fast becoming the responsibility of the End user computing / Windows engineering teams.
|
Jorrit Van Eijk – Senior Pre Sales consultant
|Community Session: VDILikeaPro the State of VDI . They’ve done it again, the VDI Like a Pro team has launched their almost annual State of VDI survey. Thousands of industry peers have been asked to participate in the biggest (and most badass ;)) VDI and Server Based computing survey known to men and even better, a lot of those have already filled and returned their results.
In this sneak peek session, we want to update you (as one of the first) on how the rest of the world of using their VDI environment, what are the latest trends everybody’s working on and how does that compare to the surveys we have done in 2015, 2014 and 2013 (Formerly TeamVRC). The goal of the survey is to share insights about usage, configuration and trends in the industry.
|
Mark Plettenberg is product manager at Login VSI and has played a critical role in the development and growth of Login VSI. Sharing his views on End User Computing around the world as speaker, on tradeshows, in workshops or at customer sites, Mark is not just interested in performance of IT systems but loves to fix and improve things on his 100 years old house or drive his motorcycle trough the rural areas of the Netherlands.
Twitter: @markplettenberg
|11.30 – 11.40
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|11.40 – 12.20
|Deploy and Manage XenApp with SCCM – Take It Or Leave it.
|
Sinisa Sokolic, Sinisa has over 17 years of experience in EUC solutions. He is CTO of a company called RIS Consulting GmbH located in Cologne in Germany. He has worked as Solutions Architect for large enterprise customers in Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop environments..
Twitter: @sinisasokolic
Website: http://www.sinisasokolic.com
|Be more secure with Server 2016 in your Enterprise.
|
Adnan Hendricks, Adnan is CEO at Microspecialist Consulting. Adnan is an International Consultant, Microsoft MVP ,MCT (Regional Lead) and a member of the Microsoft Windows Technical Experts Program (previously STEP). Implementing core solutions with focus on Cloud Infrastructure, Virtual Infrastructure solutions, System Center ,Windows, Deployment & Virtualization and User Workspace. As an international speaker & trainer he often spends his time assisting,teaching and speaking at IT community events.Follow him on
Twitter @Microspecialist
Website: https://microspecialist.wordpress.com
|12.20 – 12.30
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|12.30 – 13.00
|How Websites Steal Your Machine’s Resources – Browser Performance Analyzed. Browsers have come a long way. What started as simple applications for the display of text and the odd image has turned into a platform for web apps. One could say browsers have become operating systems in their own right. The average end user easily juggles a few dozen browser tabs without blinking an eye. This corresponds to an equally large number of web apps running concurrently – on your machines, consuming your machines’ resources! High time we take a good look at how browsers utilize system resources, how different browsers stack up against each other and whether adding a GPU helps reduce overall load. In this session you will learn:
– How and why browsers significantly impact performance
|
Helge Klein is an independent consultant and developer. As a consultant, he has worked in Windows and Citrix projects for various larger German corporations. As a developer, he architected sepago’s user profile management product sepagoPROFILE whose successor is now available as Citrix Profile Management. In 2009 Helge received the Citrix Technology Professional (CTP) Award, in 2011 he was nominated a Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP). Helge’s professional interests are focused on Microsoft server technologies, various Citrix products and programming in several languages. He publishes his knowledge in English in his blog, and he can also be found on Twitter as @HelgeKlein. Helge has delivered sessions on many occasions, for example, at Citrix TechEdge Munich 2009, ice Lingen (2009 and 2011), PubForum (2010 and 2011), Microsoft TechDay Online 2010, Citrix Synergy 2011, and several Geek Speak events. He is the author of SetACL, a powerful open source tool for managing Windows permissions from the command line or from scripts and programs, that has been downloaded more than 500,000 times. SetACL’s modern cousin SetACL Studio comes with an intuitive graphical user interface and is available for a small fee. Helge lives in Cologne, Germany.
Twitter: @HelgeKlein
Website: https://helgeklein.com
|Anatomy of how a company got hacked – part DEUX. Security is a current topic (that should be) on everyone’s agenda: your systems, data, identity and IPO are at risk! In order to understand how to protect yourself against hackers you need to understand how hackers think and how they operate.
In this session Geert Braakhekke and Remko Weijnen will present the analysis of a fictional attack against a car company where hackers managed to capture credentials, bypass multifactor authentication and hack one of the company’s products. Hackers used interesting technology such as a USB device that emulates a keyboard, GPU technology to crack hashes and smartcard emulators. Emphasis in the session will be to live demo the technologies used rather than Powerpoint them.
|
Remko Weijnen is a Solutions Architect for Atlantis Computing with 19 years of experience in the IT industry. In the last 12 years he has become a true specialist in End User Computing, Application and Desktop Delivery. With his developer background Remko has a unique knowledge of windows and application internals that he uses to get applications to work well in virtual environments without sacrificing security. Remko shares this unique knowledge thru his well-known blog, presentations at community events such as E2EVC (previously PubForum), the Dutch Citrix User Group and international Citrix User Groups. On his website, Remko publishes a lot of VDI/SBC and virtualization related freeware, tools and scripts that assist consultants and administrators. Remko is also co-founder and steering group member of the Dutch Citrix User Group.
Twitter: @RemkoWeijnen
Geert Braakhekke. Geert is a Senior Consultant and Solution Architect for 4realIT Solutions and SCWS b.v. in The Netherlands. He has been working in IT since 1995. Designing clouds, remote and security solutions are his main interests these days.
|13.00 – 13.40
|LUNCH
|LUNCH
|LUNCH
|LUNCH
|13.40 – 14.20
|Hands-on AutoIT Scripting for VDI Testing and UI Automation. Short introduction into AutoIT scripting and demonstration of selected sample scripts used for UI automation and collecting telemetry data.
|
Dr. Benny Tritsch is a solution architect, market analyst, community leader, author and founder of DrTritsch.com. He is a Subject Matter Expert in IT virtualization, workspace analytics, Cloud technologies, enterprise mobility, graphics remoting and remote end user experience benchmarking. In his role as a principal consultant and technical evangelist he works with customers and partners across Europe and North America.
Over the last decade Benny was awarded as a Microsoft Regional Director, Microsoft Most Valuable Professional (MVP), Citrix Technology Professional (CTP), VMware vExpert & EUC Champion and NVIDIA GRID Community Advisor Program (NGCA).
Website: http://drtritsch.com
Twitter: @drtritsch
|MASTER CLASS: VMware Horizon Masterclass – Deliver Virtual Desktops and Apps Easily and Effectively
|
Sebastian Brand, Sebastian started his career 18 years ago at the first German Citrix Partner as a Citrix and Security Consultant when Citrix was a one product company with a product called WinFrame. During his years as a consultant he did a lot of VDI and RDSH as well as a lot of Firewall and Content Scanning projects. Sebastian has a number of accreditations including CCIA and MCSE. Sebastian joned VMware in 2014 and is currently responsible for the VMware Global Accounts in Germany. In his free time he plays tennis, watches football and he loves long and intensive discussions with valuable results.
Twitter: @Sebastian_Brand
Barak Nissim joined VMware in 2012 as a Regional Systems Engineer, responsible for leading virtual teams across Israel, Turkey and Greece. He played a pivotal role in driving sales across the business mobility part of the business and introducing key stakeholders to VMware’s solutions and product roadmaps. Before joining the company, Barak worked at Glasshouse Tech as a Service Director, specialising in virtualization solutions.
|14.20 – 14.35
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|14.35 – 15.15
|How to survive daily madness? Use and organize tons of PowerShell scripts? Do you know that…? Lots of projects running parallel using total different technologies like Azure, AWS, Vmware, Hyper-V, Citrix, RDS.
You are the only lucky BOFH who has an rough idea what’s going on and (of course)
what to do if hell breaks loose? You have tons of PowerShell scripts with a lot of magic happening, but no one else can use them? Welcome to my world! That´s why we created OneGlass. Find a home for your magic stuff and make it easy to use.
|
Christian Troll, Christian is a Senior Enterprise Consultant and Solution Architect for MoveIT GmbH in Munich. One of the first Consultants for NetSupport (1998 now Frontrange) developing Enterprise Solutions with Enteo Netinstall. He works in server based computing, terminal services and virtualization since 1999. Christian is a member of the Microsoft Infrastructure Inner Circle. Since 17 years he designs and develop fully automated server and client installation, configuration and management solutions. Special interests are automating everything that is possible on any system to avoid any manual installation or configuration.
Twitter: @TrollChristian
|MASTER CLASS CONTINUES: VMware Horizon Masterclass – Deliver Virtual Desktops and Apps Easily and Effectively
|
Sebastian Brand, Sebastian started his career 18 years ago at the first German Citrix Partner as a Citrix and Security Consultant when Citrix was a one product company with a product called WinFrame. During his years as a consultant he did a lot of VDI and RDSH as well as a lot of Firewall and Content Scanning projects. Sebastian has a number of accreditations including CCIA and MCSE. Sebastian joned VMware in 2014 and is currently responsible for the VMware Global Accounts in Germany. In his free time he plays tennis, watches football and he loves long and intensive discussions with valuable results.
Twitter: @Sebastian_Brand
Barak Nissim joined VMware in 2012 as a Regional Systems Engineer, responsible for leading virtual teams across Israel, Turkey and Greece. He played a pivotal role in driving sales across the business mobility part of the business and introducing key stakeholders to VMware’s solutions and product roadmaps. Before joining the company, Barak worked at Glasshouse Tech as a Service Director, specialising in virtualization solutions.
|15.15 – 15.30
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|15.30 – 16.15
|VMware Horizon 7.1 – whats new?
|
Shawn Bass is a recognized expert in the End User Computing industry. With more than 20 years of consulting experience, he has worked with all facets of End User Computing (Terminal Services, Virtual Desktops, Application Virtualization and Enterprise Mobility Management) since the very beginning of these technologies. Shawn joined VMware in September 2014 to help lead and define a long-term strategy for VMware’s End User Computing products and works closely with the product team in implementing the strategy in the years to come. He is currently serving as CTO of End-User Computing.
Website: http://shawnbass.com
Twitter: @shawnbass
|What goes on in virtual desktops? When planning and administering virtualized workloads, many assumptions are made on the work style and activity patterns of users. In this session, we’ll take a look at actual real-world numbers gathered from millions of virtualized workloads around the globe. This global dataset reveals some interesting insights regarding the popularity of different applications, their resource consumption, user work patterns, user experience and other findings that should be of interest to us EUC geeks. Free nifty charts, puzzling findings and nerdy stats for all attendees!
|
Eugene Kalayev in the VP of Product Management for ControlUp, responsible for planning the product’s technological vision and translating it into concrete R&D activities. His areas of expertise include virtualization, cloud computing, Windows Server, PowerShell, VDI. Eugene has extensive experience in training IT professionals, and holds various industry certifications from Microsoft, Citrix, Cisco, and the Scrum Alliance, as well as a Master’s degree in Social and Organizational Psychology.
Gadi Feldman is an avid hummus lover, addicted to memes and have a weird crush on Britney Spears. On his spare time he’s geeking around various technology areas like EUC (touched too many XenApp and XenDesktop versions and deployments), servers, containers (and their orchestration) and cloud. But most importantly, making monitoring great again.
|16.15 – 16.25
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|16.25 – 17.05
|CIP Framework:
This session will cover the materials / projects needed to enable your continuous improvement plan for your customers.
This topic is based on my experience of those implementations on large customers deployments with virtualization teams spread over the world.
|
Jorge Luis is a professional consultant, with full Citrix CCE-V, CCP-N, CCP-M accreditation and Microsoft MCITP Enterprise Administrator , currently specializing in the technical architect design and implementation of Virtualization, Delivery Datacenter, Cloud Computing, Active Directory, Citrix farms, and Client/Server O/S management throughout the enterprise.
I’ve started working on IT 20 years ago sealing hardware PC and managing first one big factory in France (1500 PC / month).
After hardware he decided to focus his attention on software and signed his first contract in 1999 Winframe 3.51 with Sun OS. He has implemented all the major CAC 40 Farms all over France and cover the most important IT’s. His last deployment involved 5000 VDI with 400 TB of NAS and 100 Hypervisors. He also has been Involved in multiple large projects with over 250000 Users, to transform standard IT to Dynamic IT with Microsoft, Citrix & VmWare deployments consolidation.
Website: http://www.igspro.com
Twitter : @NeoCrazydady
|Infrastucture testing with Pester for fun and profit.Pester is considered so important that it’s probably the first open source code distributed with windows from Microsoft. Originally made to unit test PowerShell code, it’s now being used to test infrastructure. This session will show you what Pester is and how you can use it to never encounter the same issue twice.
|
Jim Moyle has been an infrastructure technologist with almost two decades of passionate involvement in the IT industry. Over the last decade he has been a specialist in the Server Based Computing, application and desktop delivery sector. He has worked with many blue chip companies around the UK including being involved in the architecture and delivery of some of the largest Citrix farms in Europe. As the Lead solution Architect for Atlantis Computing in EMEA he is responsible for the design and execution of many world class projects for this Citrix Platinum partner. He also enjoys speaking at various industry events such as BriForum, E2E and Citrix Synergy
Twitter: @jimmoyle
Website: LINK
|17.05 – 17.15
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|17.15 – 17.55
|PowerShell automation with CensorNet MFA (formerly SMS PASSCODE) and other cool new stuff.Automation of CensorNet MFA (formerly SMS PASSCODE) with SMS PASSCODE PowerShell. See what CensorNet MFA is and learn about the new features, along with why hackers love when you think Passwords are enough.
|
Gunnar Hermansen, Gunnar is a Tech Guy at Censor.net, he has worked within the IT Industry for more than 20 years. He has several certifications and is speaking at technical conferences every now and then. On a daily basis, he works with technical support and troubleshooting for reseller- and distributor consultants, setting up SMS PASSCODE in various environments. Typically, but not limited, to Microsoft NPS (radius), TMG, IIS, Citrix XenApp, Netscaler, Cisco, Juniper, Barracuda, and other firewalls, as well as hypervisors like VMware View, HyperV and XenServer, Moxa and Microsoft Credential provider. Besides this, Gunnar writes tech docs & whitepapers.
Twitter: @Gundaris
|Design a highly available XenApp 7.x environment.The pitfalls to avoid when you are designing a highly available XenApp 7.x environment. I’ll also cover the benefits of the last versions in this session. From the Storefront Configuration to the Delivery Groups, I’ll try to be as complete as possible.
|
Samuel Legrand. Samuel is the owner and IT consultant at LegSam Consulting a French consulting company specialising in Microsoft and Citrix infrastructures.
He spend his time designing, implementing and maintaining Citrix solutions for his customers (from 10 to 40000 CCUs) with the following guideline “Keep it F**king simple”!
He often shares his technical adventures during during different community events, including E2EVC. He loves to learn from other people and loves to teach himself (as a trainer at Exia-Cesi, a French group specialized in training and higher education, Citrix Subject Matter Expert)
Twitter: @legsam59
Website: http://www.tech-addict.fr
|20.00 – 0.00
|Networking beers!
|What’s new in XenApp/XenDesktop post 7.6 LTRS and is it worth to upgrade today? Discussion on what new features the new CR bring to the table. We will take a look at the most important ones & talk about the migration from 6.5 to 7.14 etc.
|
Alex Cooper. Alex specialisation is management, virtualisation and infrastracture consultancy all over the world. His knowledge and experiences had made many small, medium and very large virtualization projects a success. He is certified trainer for Citrix and Microsoft Products. Alex ofter attend different virtualization conferences held by Microsoft and Citrix all over the world and present his experiences with different virtualization vendors – as presenter or “Ask the Expert”
Twitter: @E2EVC
Website: http://www.e2evc.com/home
|22.00 – 0.00
|Late night show – NVIDIA Virtualization Club
When it comes to sizing virtual environments companies tend to fall into one of two traps; over provision to ensure your users are happy or under provision to make your CFO happy. But what if there was a better way? This session will look at best practices for sizing vGPU environments that deliver great user experience at the best possible
|Freely Speak your mind during this traditional all-geek discussion. Yes, Beer will be provided ot help you speek freely
Sunday June 11, 2017
|ROOM 1
|ROOM 2
|Time Slot
|Presentation Topic
|Short Presenter Bio
|Presentation Topic
|Short Presenter Bio
|10.00 – 10.40
|To be LTSR or not to be – That’s the question?
In this interactive session, we’ll try to sum up the question. As you (may) know you have to choose between the stability (LTSR) and the new features (Current Release). This session will allow you to choose the right one!
|
Samuel Legrand. Samuel is the owner and IT consultant at LegSam Consulting a French consulting company specialising in Microsoft and Citrix infrastructures.
He spend his time designing, implementing and maintaining Citrix solutions for his customers (from 10 to 40000 CCUs) with the following guideline “Keep it F**king simple”!
He often shares his technical adventures during during different community events, including E2EVC. He loves to learn from other people and loves to teach himself (as a trainer at Exia-Cesi, a French group specialized in training and higher education, Citrix Subject Matter Expert)
Twitter: @legsam59
Website: http://www.tech-addict.fr
|Building a HCI Lab with Nutanix Community Edition.It’s always handy to have access to some sort of lab gear at work/home for testing and learning. Nutanix Community Edition allows you to bring the latest HCI technology to your lab setup. In this session I will outline some basic considerations when planning to go with Nutanix CE. What do you need to start your lab project, what are the possibilities and limits of the platform and how is the look and feel of a four node cluster setup deployed on Intel NUCs? Be warned – after seeing it in action, you will want to build your own!
|
René Bigler has more than 15 years of experience with the use of ICT in education. Today he works as a System Engineer in the public education sector for a swiss vocational college. His focus is end-user computing in general and Citrix technologies in particular, including a wide variety of hardware and software related technologies such as Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructures, IGEL thin client computing and FSLogix solutions. He shares his real world experiences and knowledge on his blog and on Twitter. René is a Citrix Certified Associate – Virtualization (CCA-V), Nutanix Platform Professional (NPP) and an inaugural IGEL Tech Community Insider.
Twitter: @dready73
Blog: https://dreadysblog.wordpress.com
|10.40 – 10.50
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|10.50 – 11.30
|User Data comes in many shapes and sizes. Johannes Carl and Phil Lawson – Senior Technical consultants
Managing user data is a constant challenge. Folder redirection is no good for mobile workspaces. Offline files are painful to work with. Cloud based file sync solutions are not always compliant. Certain file types, like OST files are difficult to sync and manage. Lots of customers have OneDrive but businesses cant use it. Migrating user data as part of windows migration can be challenging.
Learn how Ivanti File Director can help
|
Johannes Carl is a Senior PreSales Consultant at Ivanti. He used to be an AppSense Consultant for the Central European region, now focusing on the endpoint management, user experience and security products of the Ivanti portfolio. Being responsible for the technical education of Ivanti channel partners within Central Europe he also works as a trainer for former AppSense products.
Phil Lawson – Senior Technical consultants
|Architecture of Desired Configuration Management. Topic is about automatization of data centre and dealing with configuration changing in automated environments and security implications of managed configurations. I will discuss best practices and architecture rules for DCM and speak about best tools for mixed environments. Presentation shows architecture sight on complex technical solution.
|
Saša Masic had his first contact with server virtualisation during his studies at Technical University Hamburg, Germany in late 90´s. He then spent many years working with leading server / desktop virtualisation and terminal server solutions. Currently he is working as a Senior Architect for data center infrastructure at Dataport in Hamburg, Germany. His interests beyond IT are his family, basketball coaching and alternative music.
Twitter: @EdoTorp
|11.00 – 11.10
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|11.10 – 11.50
|Automating Citrix NetScaler Deployments & Configurations from the RES ONE Services Store. This is an automation-oriented technical session that outlines how we can use RES ONE Automation and PowerShell to fully automate the deployment and configuration of Citrix NetScaler’s from scratch until a fully configured and ready to use state, and then publish this automation as a reusable service in the RES ONE Services store. Even if you already have experience in automating NetScalers, this session and some of the methods we’ll show you might shed light on new creative insights and possibilities that you’ve probably never considered before.
|
Igor van der Burgh is a Solution Architect at B-Critical Consultancy Services. He is a virtualization Architect focused on Application & Desktop delivery. Has been working in IT for almost 18 years.
Working with most of the common vendors in this field. Microsoft, VMware , Citrix, RES Software, Appsense. Blogging on this subject. Doing internal & customer presentation.
Website: http://www.b-critical.com/blog
Twitter: @Igor_vd_burgh
Nico van der Stok is a Senior Consultant at B-Critical Consultancy Services. He is a Virtualization Architect and Automation specialist focused on SBC/VDI application delivery infrastructures. He is an expert in tuning the finer details of the user workspace, enterprise mobility management, Citrix NetScaler’s, scripting and developing custom tailored solutions to sometimes crazy requirements, fluent speaker of the Japanese language and getting the hang of writing about himself in the 3rd person to create his own E2E profile.
|11.50 – 14
.00
|Citrix GEEK SPEAK!
|Host: Perrine & Alex
